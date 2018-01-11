Canadian Women's Hockey League player comes out as transgender

(Photo: Jessica Platt Instagram account - @jplatt32)

Toronto Furies hockey player Jessica Platt came out as transgender on Thursday, posting on social media that she hopes to "inspire others to live their lives true to who they are and to never give up."

"After a lot of thought, I would like to announce that I am transgender," Platt posted on Instagram. "I am fortunate enough to be able to live my life as who I am meant to be, as well as follow my passion and play the game I love. ... I want people to know you don’t have to quit pursuing your dreams to be the person you were meant to be."

Platt was advised in her coming-out process over the last nine months by U.S. national team men's duathlete Chris Mosier. Mosier is the vice president of program development and community relations for You Can Play — an organization dedicated to eradicating homophobia and transphobia in sports.

"Jessica’s willingness to share her experience as a transgender woman in professional women’s sports will allow a young person to see new possibilities for their own futures in professional sports," Mosier said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

Mosier and You Can Play also provided guidance to the Canadian Women's Hockey League. Both the CWHL and CWHL Players Association posted supportive Twitter messages to Platt.

The 28-year-old Platt is the second publicly out trans player in professional hockey — Harrison Browne identifies as male and competes in the National Women's Hockey League.

