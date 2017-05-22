Bush teams up with Byron Nelson Classic

DALLAS - DALLAS -- President George W. Bush announced that he is teaming up with the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament.



Starting next year, Bush's Wounded Warrior Golf Tournament will be part of Byron Nelson week in North Texas. The two-day event is expected to take place following the tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

Bush has dedicated his years after the White House to helping Wounded Veterans. The Bush Institute’s Warrior Open began in 2011 for United States military personnel seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.



He calls the new partnership a great way to draw attention to the programs offered by the Bush Center at Southern Methodist University.

"One way to better serve post-9/11 veterans as they transition from military to civilian life is to address the challenges they face when they come home," said President Bush in a news release. "This partnership between the Bush Institute and the AT&T Byron Nelson introduces more Americans to the Team 43 members playing in this tournament. They represent the millions of resilient service members who served their country honorably and now lead their communities in new and meaningful ways as civilians."

