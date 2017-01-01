Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak tells players he is 'stepping down'

Gary Kubiak led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win following the 2015 season. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak told his team on Sunday he is retiring from coaching.

Multiple reports on Sunday indicated Kubiak would step down due to his family's concerns about his health.

He didn't admit it following the team's 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, but one of his players confirmed it.

"He said he was stepping down," said tight end Virgil Green. "I was shocked."

Several players said there were tears in the locker room when Kubiak told the team, according to Mike Klis of 9News-TV in Denver.

Kubiak, 55, said of his future: "I'll address that tomorrow. It's about the football team right now, not me."

However he did admit he was feeling emotions on the sideline of what was likely his final game.

"I've struggled this year," Kubiak admitted.

He missed Denver's Oct. 13 game at San Diego after suffering from a complex migraine condition. While coaching the Houston Texans, Kubiak collapsed while walking off the field at halftime of a game Nov. 3, 2013. He essentially suffered a mini-stroke.

He does seem to feel like he's leaving the Broncos in good shape even though the team's run of AFC West titles is officially over.

"I'm very encouraged with the future of this football team," said Kubiak.

Kubiak, who spent nine years as John Elway's backup quarterback in Denver as a player, spent 23 years in various coaching positions. He finishes with an 87-77/86-78 record in combined head coaching stints with the Broncos and Houston Texans. He led Denver to a Super Bowl 50 win last season.

