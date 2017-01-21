Brian McCann anxious to get started with Astros

USA TODAY SPORTS

HOUSTON - For the past couple of years, Astros catcher Brian McCann has featured a mostly clean shaven look due to the New York Yankees policy stating players can’t have facial hair.

Well, a new team means a new look with a full beard and also excitement about a new season.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the air,” McCann said during Astros Fan Fest on Saturday. “Fans are excited, players are excited and we should be this is a talented bunch of guys.”

McCann used Fan Fest to not only meet the fans but get acquainted with his new pitching staff.

“I’ve been talking with all the guys, got to hang out with them at the gala,” McCann said. “It’s been a great couple of days.”

The veteran catcher was traded to the Astros early in the offseason and over the years has faced off against his new squad knowing that he would be in for a fight.

Now he’s just happy he can call them his teammates.

“The game plan coming in when you played these guys is that you have to keep them off the bases,” McCann said. “You have to keep Springer, you have to keep Altuve, and you have to keep Correa off the bases because when those guys get on, you have to worry about them. When you worry about them you’re hanging sliders to rest of the guys.”

McCann’s veteran presence will be a huge asset for the young clubhouse and he knows winning right now is expected.

“That’s what we want,” McCann said. “We want to come into Spring Training and ultimately get into the postseason and win.”

