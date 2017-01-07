Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien (left) talks with Texans owner Bob McNair (center) & chief operating officer D. Cal McNair (right) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - For the past week, rumors have been swirling around the future of Texans head coach Bill O’Brien with the organization.

Before the team took the field for their playoff opener on Saturday, they circulated again, so reports even suggesting that if the Texans fell to the Raiders, then owner Bob McNair would move on from O’Brien.

Well the Texans didn’t lose and McNair, he cleared things up afterwards.

“No, I don’t know where they get that from. There’s nothing to it. I’m not going to fire him,” McNair said after his team’s 27-14 victory. “We are already talking about next year. Forget that. If I were you, I wouldn’t repeat it because it’s false.”

When asked a follow up about O’Brien returning to be the coach in 2017, he answered “Yes”.

For his part, Bill O’Brien said he’s focused on returning, too.

“I have a five-year contract here. I have two years left on my contract,” O’Brien said when asked about the rumors after the game. “I’m looking forward to coaching here and I’m looking forward to getting ready for this next game.”

Even with all those reassurances from the people involved, a report late Saturday by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk indicated that Bill O’Brien could still leave the organization due to “friction” between him and General Manager Rick Smith.

Bill O’Brien has led the Texans to 3 straight 9-7 seasons and picked up his first playoff win as a head coach on Saturday.

