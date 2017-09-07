Bob Allen to be inducted into Houston Baseball Media Wall of Honor

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - The late Bob Allen will be inducted in the Houston Baseball Media Wall of Honor, the Houston Astros announced Thursday.

The former KHOU 11 Sports director will be inducted Sept. 17 in a pregame ceremony on the field at Minute Maid Park.

Allen, a Houston native, died at the age of 70 last October after his battle with cancer. He covered Houston sports for four decades and spent most of his career as a sports director with KTRK and KHOU.

Allen covered all of the Astros’ postseason runs, including the team’s first trip to the postseason in 1980 and its first World Series appearance in 2005. He was also on air for some of the Astros’ biggest moments, including Craig Biggio’s milestone 3,000th hit in 2007.

Outside of covering sports, the Westbury High School alumnus was a supporter and board member of both the Sunshine Kids organization and the Special Olympics.

Allen’s family will be presented with his replica plaque that will be added to the Houston Baseball Wall of Honor in the Milo Hamilton Press Box at Minute Maid Park.

