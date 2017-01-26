Belichick says you prepare for everything in Super Bowl, especially trick plays

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For the first time since they found out the Atlanta Falcons would be their opponent in Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots practiced.

Before the team held that session Thursday morning, however, coach Bill Belichick laid out the focus before the team travels to Houston.

Step one: Begin the game plan install. Step two: Continued film study on Atlanta. Step three: Prepare for anything – especially trick plays.

“Look, this is the kind of game where a team could be working on a play like that all year,” Belichick told reporters in a press conference. “And we’re running out of games. It could be a lot of other plays, too – a reverse, a pass, a double pass, some kind of gadget play. Absolutely. The longer the season goes, I think the more you have to be prepared for those kind of plays, because if they’ve been working on it, at some point they’re probably going to use it, and the fewer games there are to call it. So if you’ve been working on a play all year, a lot of coordinators – might as well call it.”

With all of that said, the Patriots aren’t deviating too far from preparing for what the Falcons do best in coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s system led by quarterback Matt Ryan, running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and receiver Julio Jones.

The Falcons led the NFL in the regular season in scoring, posting 33.8 points per game.

“Look, the way they’ve moved the ball and scored points, they’re not going to put in a new offense this week,” Belichick said. “They’ve had so much success with what they’re doing, they’re going to keep doing it but make it hard for the defense to recognize: ‘Oh this is the play.’ But by the time you recognize it, the play is over. …

“Sometimes is too late, and they’ve gotcha.”

Belichick said he wants to treat the two-week lead up to the game as he would “a normal week, just spaced out a little bit more.”

This will be the seventh Super Bowl of Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots, so he’s drawing on his experience in structuring the week of practice and media obligations that come from playing in the game. He was quick to note, however, that he will tailor the plan to this specific squad.

“It’s somewhere between 50 and 100 (percent),” Belichick said when asked how much of the game plan he wants installed before traveling. “Somewhere in there. We’ll be certainly more than halfway there.”

The Patriots will also practice Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before flying to Houston Monday morning.

