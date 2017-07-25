Baseball lifer bringing top talent to Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Some of the top 17-year-old baseball prospects in the world will be on display in Sugar Land.

The New Balance and Program 15 Future Stars Series International Week will be played at Constellation Field from August 14-17.

Among the prospects scheduled to attend are Canadian power-hitter Noah Naylor, whom Program 15 founder Jeremy Booth calls the best player in the world for that age; as well as Hunter Watson of Denison, who is also a potential fire round pick in next June's draft.

Booth is a former independent league player who's father worked closely with Darryl Strawberry and Eric Davis.

Mateo Gil, son of former shortstop Benji Gil, and Edinson Renteria, nephew of shortstop Edgar, are among the players with major league ties.





