Alvin's Nolan Ryan statue topples over, breaks

Alvin's last remaining Nolan Ryan stature toppled over this week after city officials say it eroded at the base.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:32 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

ALVIN, Texas - Alvin’s last remaining statue of Nolan Ryan is no more.

All that’s left is Ryan’s foot after city officials say the statue eroded at the base and took a tumble.

The statue went up decades ago, paying tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher. Ryan was a standout on the Alvin High School baseball team.

The city says it will repair the statue and hopes to have it back up soon.

