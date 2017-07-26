Alvin's Nolan Ryan statue topples over, breaks

ALVIN, Texas - Alvin’s last remaining statue of Nolan Ryan is no more.
All that’s left is Ryan’s foot after city officials say the statue eroded at the base and took a tumble.
The statue went up decades ago, paying tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher. Ryan was a standout on the Alvin High School baseball team.
The city says it will repair the statue and hopes to have it back up soon.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs