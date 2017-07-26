Alvin's Nolan Ryan statue topples over, breaks

All that’s left is Nolan Ryan’s foot after Alvin city officials say the statue eroded at the base and took a tumble. (Photo: KHOU)

ALVIN, Texas - Alvin’s last remaining statue of Nolan Ryan is no more.

All that’s left is Ryan’s foot after city officials say the statue eroded at the base and took a tumble.

The statue went up decades ago, paying tribute to the Hall of Fame pitcher. Ryan was a standout on the Alvin High School baseball team.

The city says it will repair the statue and hopes to have it back up soon.

