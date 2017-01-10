Altuve, McCullers excited by Astros off-season upgrades

USA Today Sports Images

HOUSTON - After a disappointing 2016, the Astros front office has been busy upgrading the line-up in order to return to postseason play.

That activity has been noticed by the guys who are already on the team.

“It’s cool seeing the front office put us in a position to make a deep run,” pitcher Lance McCullers said after his workout at Minute Maid Park. “That’s what you play for. To be on a team that pushing for that is really exciting and cool because I don’t think everyone can say that.”

The Astros added catcher Brian McCann, designated hitter Carlos Beltran, and outfielders Josh Reddick and Nori Aoki since the season ended.

But for second baseman Jose Altuve, the acquisition of Beltran really stands out.

“It’s very important,” Altuve said. “Obviously Carlos has been in the league for a while. He knows a lot about little things, it will definitely help us. We have a young team. He’s going to bring some leadership we really need.”

Several players have been working out at Minute Maid Park during the off-season, including Altuve, McCuller and left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

Astros pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on February 14th.

