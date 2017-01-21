Aaron Rodgers says he, others caught bug going around Packers' locker room

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA Today Sports)

As if heading to Atlanta with a fleet of injured wide receivers wasn’t challenging enough, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Friday that a bug was going around the Packers locker room.

Rodgers, receiver Jordy Nelson and kicker Mason Crosby are among those players who have caught the illness, Rodgers said. Nelson, who is also dealing with rib injuries, was sent home from the facility earlier on Friday.

“Rest, fluids, all that stuff,” Rodgers said. “We’ll be OK.”

But it certainly does add to the drama for the Packers, though Rodgers quickly shot down any idea that Sunday’s game could be his own version of Michael Jordan’s flu game in the NBA finals. Instead, Rodgers views the illness as just another thing for the Packers to overcome in a series that has been full of hurdles.

“I like the challenge, when the odds are stacked against you, when the expectations are low. Around here, we haven’t been the underdog very often, but we are this week,” Rodgers said.

Indeed, the Falcons are currently considered a four-point favorite, according to betting site bovada.lv.

USA Today Sports