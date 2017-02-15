Len Cannon's commentary on teacher-student inappropriate relationships

KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon shared his take on the recent cases of inappropriate relationships between teachers and students in Texas.

On Wednesday evening during the 10 p.m. newscast, he provided his personal opinion on the subject:

Tonight, I have some thoughts about certain teachers. I call this the wall of shame.



This teacher (Alexandria Vera) was convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old student.

Just yesterday, this teacher (Eber Lopez) was sentenced, for having sex with a 17-year- old student.



How sad, when you send your children to school, you worry if the teacher is the right fit, too strict, not strict enough, do they get my child?

Unfortunately, nowadays we have to worry about potential predators in class.



In 1996, Mary Kay Letourneau, started sleeping with her 12-year-old student and it was a national scandal. Now, it seems to happen every week.



Last year a record number of these type of cases was reported in Texas schools.

Why does it keep happening?



Educators point the finger at social media, and I think they are on to something.

The professional wall between teacher and student, can disappear with a tweet, Facebook message, or any number of apps.



After one story we did awhile back, an outraged parent told us, “They are kids, I don't care if the teacher is 24 or 25, they are kids, leave them alone"

Unfortunately, it's only a matter of time before it happens again, before another teacher crosses the line, gets caught, and winds up with a mug shot.



The fact is, most teachers wouldn't think of doing such a thing.

For those who do, these aren't "inappropriate relationships", they are criminal acts. You damage a student, humiliate yourself, and bring shame to an honorable profession.



