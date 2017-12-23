Year in Review: Top 11 KHOU.com videos

(Photo: Provided)

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s a good time to look back on some of the most-clicked on headlines (videos, slideshows, etc) in the Greater Houston area. From the devastation of Hurricane Harvey to the Astros magical World Series championship, 2017 has been a year we will never forget.

Here are the top 11 videos from this year on KHOU.com:

11. RAW VIDEO: Body of HFD Capt. Dowling arrives in Houston

10. First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Hurricane Harvey

9. Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice

8. Harris County Animal Shelter takes in 59 puppies in just one hour

7. Family of 6 drowns inside van in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

Manuel Saldivar, 84, and his wife Belia, 81 (left) and their four great-grand children: Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominic Saldivar, 14, and Devy Saldivar, 16. (Photo: Family photos)

6. The story behind the photo of a dog named Max

5. Couple kicked off United flight in Houston

4. Watch: Lost bet has hilarious outcome

3. Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks

2. Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's

1. Rosharon resident uses AquaDam to protect home from floodwaters

