Wounded Army vet honored at Astros game

U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Connally was honored during the Astros game Friday night. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A wounded combat veteran got quite a surprise at Minute Maid Park Friday evening.

The Astros and Chevy teamed up to give U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Connally a brand new car during the Astros vs. Mariners game. He was also named Friday's "Everyday Hero."

"As far as I knew, I was coming here to throw a first pitch. I had no idea." said Connally. "It's truly a blessing. It couldn't have come at a better time."

Connally served a tour in Afghanistan and has been awarded several medals for his bravery.



