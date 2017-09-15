Wounded Army vet honored at Astros game

HOUSTON - A wounded combat veteran got quite a surprise at Minute Maid Park Friday evening.
The Astros and Chevy teamed up to give U.S. Army Specialist Matthew Connally a brand new car during the Astros vs. Mariners game. He was also named Friday's "Everyday Hero."
"As far as I knew, I was coming here to throw a first pitch. I had no idea." said Connally. "It's truly a blessing. It couldn't have come at a better time."
Connally served a tour in Afghanistan and has been awarded several medals for his bravery.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs