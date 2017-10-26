World Series Weather Turns Cold!

Is there anything better than October baseball!!? Nope. Of course October weather in Houston can be anything from sweaty 90's to freezing 30's. World Series games 3 - 4 and 5 will be breezy and chilly at Minute Maid. Friday's game comes on the heels of a cold front that will have north winds gusting to 25 mph and temps dropping into the upper 50's by game time. Saturday's game is colder with temps in the mid and lower 50's and a north breeze. So layer up in that Astros gear and let's Earn History!

