World Series Hot And Windy Start

Weather will be a factor in game one of the World Series on Tuesday. That's because the 'Santa Ana' winds will be blowing in off the mountains of southern California. Winds blow over and down the western facing slopes, heating up and accelerating as they move downhill. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph in mountain canyons leading to a high fire danger





At Dodger Stadium near downtown L.A. winds may gust 15 to 30 mph during the game. Winds will be blowing 'in' from center field, which may make it harder to hit one out of the park. High temps will be above 100 degrees as well making this the hottest first two World Series games on record. Go Stros!!!!

