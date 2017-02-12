Woman sues Popeye's after finding screwworms in food

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Galveston man's harsh obituary trending
-
Volunteers to search for missing Baytown teen
-
Child finds mom, boyfriend dead, infant triplets nearby uninjured
-
Deadly crash on East Freeway
-
Concert pianist returns to stage after injury in car crash
-
'Big Fix Houston' aims to cut down on strays in the city
-
Girl finds mother, boyfriend dead in murder-suicide
-
Doctor cancels life-saving surgeries in Iran
-
Mom does police work after teen son found dead
-
Two men hospitalized after car rolls over
More Stories
-
Police respond to reports of multiple shots fired on…Feb 12, 2017, 1:01 p.m.
-
Grammys 2017: Five big moments to expectFeb 11, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
-
My Fit Foods announces closures of all storesFeb 12, 2017, 4:59 p.m.