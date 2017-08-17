Woman reported missing in Galveston County

Jessica McDonald Gibson (Photo: Provided by Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A woman has been reported missing after she disappeared on Tuesday in Galveston County.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Jessica McDonald Gibson was last seen on Lakeside Drive in the Bayou Vista and Hitchcock area.

Deputies said she and a friend were at a home at Old Bayou Vista. Her friend was found in a vehicle near the home. Deputies said when they found her, she was disoriented and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on Jessica's whereabouts or what led to her disappearance but deputies say it is considered suspicious.

They have not yet confirmed if foul play was involved.

Jessica is described as a white female with blond hair and green eyes. She is 30 years old, 5'2" and weighs around 120 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322 Option 2.

