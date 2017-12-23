Woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle early Saturday morning in east Houston.

Around 4:30 a.m. the man driving the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a concrete barrier and landed in a large ditch on Federal Road at Fleming Drive.

The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition but officers said he is expected to survive.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. HPD's dive team was called to the scene to help recover the woman's body. Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are trying to determine a cause for the crash at this time.

