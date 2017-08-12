Woman killed in wrong-way crash, driver at fault arrested

The two vehicles involved in the fatal accident on the scene early Sunday morning. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

BELLAIRE, Texas - A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being involved in a suspected drunk driving accident.

Around 2:15 a.m. officers said a man driving a white pickup truck ran into the woman while driving in the wrong direction on the West Loop at Pine Street.

The man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck the woman's vehicle in a head-on collision.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

The driver at fault was not injured and is suspected of driving drunk at the time of the crash. He was arrested at the scene and is currently behind bars.

Officers said he faces charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter.

Authorities did notify the woman's family but have not yet released her identity.

