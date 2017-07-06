Woman arrested after stabbing passenger on Metro bus

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested Thursday evening after she stabbed another passenger on a Metro bus, according to authorities.
The driver pulled the bus over on Old Katy Road near the Northwest Transit Center after the woman pulled out a knife.
As the bus was evacuating, the woman reportedly stabbed a female passenger.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
The suspect was arrested by Houston Police. There is no word on a possible motive.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
