Woman arrested after stabbing passenger on Metro bus

HOUSTON - A woman was arrested Thursday evening after she stabbed another passenger on a Metro bus, according to authorities.

The driver pulled the bus over on Old Katy Road near the Northwest Transit Center after the woman pulled out a knife.

As the bus was evacuating, the woman reportedly stabbed a female passenger.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The suspect was arrested by Houston Police. There is no word on a possible motive.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

