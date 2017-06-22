Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Neighbors react to former HPD officer charged
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-year-old claims she was married
-
Missing man found dead near burned truck on beach; wife hospitalized
-
Man charged in assault of 88-year-old woman
-
Police chase ends in crash in NW Houston
-
Has Home Depot been deceiving customers?
-
3-year-old battling prostate cancer
-
Suspected killer of 10-month-old denied bond
-
Amber Alert issued for teen last seen in Alpine
-
Body found in landfill identified as missing Bedford teen
More Stories
-
2 men shot through front door of Cy-Fair homeJun 23, 2017, 4:41 a.m.
-
Former HPD officer indicted on tampering with…Jun 22, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
2 arrested after 14-year-old claims she was marriedJun 22, 2017, 3:57 p.m.