Woman, 78, reported missing, last seen in southwest Houston

Thuy Than (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - A woman who has Alzheimer's has been reported missing, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD's Missing Persons Unit says Thuy Tran, 78, was last seen on Wednesday in the 9500 block of Wilcrest Drive. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

She has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'2" tall and weighs 92 lbs.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a heart shaped necklace with her information on it and a family member's contact number, police said.

Officers said she does know her name and speaks Vietnamese. It is unclear if she speaks English.

