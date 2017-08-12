Winning $393M Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois

North Carolina Mega Millions lottery tickets. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP Images)

Did you win?

One Mega Millions ticket estimated at $393 million matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the fifth largest prize in the game's 15-year history, lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Ill., according to officials. The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 23, 33, 53, 56, 58, and Mega Ball 6.

Friday's jackpot, which has grown since April 28, is the fourth Mega Millions jackpot won this year. Played in 44 states, including the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia, Mega Millions tickets were sold for $1.

For the first time, Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots surpassed $350 million at the same time. Saturday night's Powerball lottery drawing is expected to be around $356 million, with a cash option of $224 million. Tickets are $2.

The odds of winning either jackpot is low — one in about 258.9 million for Mega Millions, and one in 292.2 million for Powerball.

A record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was shared in January 2016 by ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Contributing: Sheldon S. Shafer of The Indianapolis Star

© 2017 USATODAY.COM