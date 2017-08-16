Williamsburg boy donates gifts to Salvation Army for his birthday

(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- An 11-year- old boy thought about others on his special day.

Instead of accepting gifts from friends for his birthday a few weeks ago, Dylan Holm asked them to donate school supplies and food to the Salvation Army.

Holm said he wanted to help children in his community.

“There are people in need who don't have as much things as we think they do, and they need more than we need,” Holm told 13News Now.

Dylan and his mother, Lori, took the gifts to the Salvation Army Tuesday afternoon.

Dylan's thoughtfulness will help more than 400 children in the area.

“We should always help other people and not care always about ourselves,” Holm said.

© 2017 WVEC-TV