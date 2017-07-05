Wildfire burning in Summit County expected to flare up tomorrow afternoon

A plane battles the wildfire burning near Breckenridge. (Photo: Courtesy Kailey Kermatch)

BRECKENRIDGE - Officials in Summit County said the Peak 2 Fire is expected to flare up again Thursday afternoon. The 84-acre fire started burning Wednesday morning near Breckenridge.

So far, 463 homes have been evacuated from the Peak 7 subdivision and the entire town of Breckenridge is on alert for a potential evacuation order - especially if the fire spreads. Thankfully, a wind shift changed the direction of the fire from Breckenridge.

The wildfire sent a large plume of smoke into the air between Breckenridge and Frisco, with visible flames. As of 9:15 p.m., no structures have been damaged.

Fire crews expect the blaze to calm down overnight as the winds die down and the temperature plummets, but are counting on it to come back in force Thursday afternoon due to weather conditions.

A call first came in about the fire at 11:11 a.m. when a mountain biker thought he saw some smoke near a ridge and make the quick trek up to check - he saw fire spreading through the underbrush and a few torched trees, says Chief Kim Keating with the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District.

Residents from the Peak 7 subdivision were told to go to the evacuation center at Summit Middle School at 158 School Rd. in Frisco. Officials say of the 40 - 50 who came to the shelter, no one plans to stay there overnight and so it will shut down at 10 p.m. The fire is about 3 miles from the subdivision.

If at all possible, city leaders are asking people from the subdivision in a Facebook post to mark their homes with a white marker (e.g. a towel or sheet) to let firefighters know you escaped safely from your home. The evacuation order is expected to stay in place until at least noon Thursday.

The Peak 2 Fire as seen from the town of Breckenridge, Colorado. (Photo: Tony Cooper)

RELATED: Photos, videos from fire burning near Breckenridge

RELATED: Photo shows incredible work firefighters accomplished in 1 hour near Breck

The Red Cross is giving supplies to people displaced by the blaze who need them.

Gold Hill was added to the list of pre-evacuation areas around 3:45 p.m.

People in Shekrel and Breckenridge were told not to call 911 unless it was absolutely necessary. Highway 9 remains open to all traffic, Breckenridge Police said.

A full update was provided by officials in the area and can be seen on the 9NEWS Facebook page.

Summit County says the following resources have been deployed for the fire:

-Eight USFS smokejumpers

-Two heavy tankers with slurry

-A 21-person hotshot crew from Utah

-Bucket drops from a type 1 helicopter

The U.S. Forest Service brought in more ground resources, including four more hotshot crews and a 21-person ground crew. Members of the Colorado National Guard were also put on notice and may be called in.

Firefighters from Vail, Leadville and Park County are assisting, the town of Breckenridge said on Facebook. A federal incident management team has been called in to help as well.

The cause of the fire was not released.

Lake Dillon Fire Rescue said the wildfire was "blowing up" and that Summit County fire danger is "VERY HIGH."

Summit County Commissioners have enacted a full fire ban.

The county also asks that drones stay far away from the fire, adding that if any drones are spotting firefighting aircraft would be grounded out of safety worries.

Smoke is expected to increase overnight, which is good for firefighters, but not good for those who are sensitive (those who are older, very young, have heart or lung disease).

Big flames leaping off trees from this Peak 2 fire and the plume of smoke is soaring! @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/mfs1sfcW6A — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) July 5, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV