When will all the debris from Harvey be cleaned up?

It could be months before all the debris left behind by Hurricane Harvey is picked up from all of Houston's neighborhood streets. (Photo: Grace White, KHOU)

As people begin the rebuilding process after Hurricane Harvey, the debris piling up outside homes is a constant reminder of the uphill battle they face. Harris County leaders say it could take up to 120 days to pick up all the debris.

Crews are planning to make three passes by each home, and some of those stops could be weeks apart.

The sound filling Julia Paul's Kingwood Lakes home brings herl to tears.

"There's a lot of memories here, we've lived here over 40 years," she said.

All that time and she's never before seen her home flood. During Harvey, the water rose to three feet inside.

"Every Sunday night, but not this Sunday night, we have dinner with everybody," said Paul.

Now, instead of hosting family, this 82-year-old, who prides herself on still being able to water ski and spend time with her grand kids, is dealing with the demolition. Outside, a lifetime's worth of memories now sit on her curb.

"I'd like for them to come and take stuff away, because it's a hazard," she said.

"My mother is a widow, I don't know what she's going to do, she doesn't know what she's gonna do, she's lost," said Julie Stokdyk, Paul's daughter.

Somehow, this grandmother still manages a smile and a little humor.

"Every once and a while I come out and shake my fist at Mother Nature too, but I think she thinks it's a rain dance," said Paul.

Now, she just hopes the clean up crews will hustle, because it's hard to move on when you're still surrounded by the past.

"There's lots of people that flooded, everyone in my neighborhood did and it's hard to catch up with all that trash," she said.

FEMA officials say don't wait for insurance adjusters to come to clean out your house, just take pictures.

This grandmother, like so many other people we have met, does not have flood insurance.

© 2017 KHOU-TV