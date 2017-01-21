What you need to know about the Women's March on Washington

Thousands of people march up Queen Street on Jan. 21, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The marches in New Zealand were organized to show solidarity with those women marching in Washington D.C.(Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington released Friday their final lists of artists, entertainers and speakers who will appear at the event to protest some of the planned policies from President Trump. Saturday's march will follow Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday, which saw thousands of supporters of the new president greeted by protesters.

When will the events start?

The rally before the march starts at 10 a.m. ET Saturday, and it is planned to end at 1:15 p.m.

Where will it be?

The rally will start at Third Street and Independent Avenue Southwest in Washington, not far from Capitol Hill, the U.S. Botanic Garden and the National Museum of the American Indian. The nearest Metro station is Federal Center, which is on the system's Blue, Orange and Silver lines.

Who are the expected speakers?

Cecile Richards, Erika Andiola, Ilyasah Shabazz, J. Bob Alotta, Janet Mock, LaDonna Harris, Maryum Ali, Melanie Campbell, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Rhea Suh, Sister Simone Campbell, Sophie Cruz, and Zahra Billoo, America Ferrera, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Amanda Nguyen, Randi Weingarten, Van Jones, George Gresham, Donna Hylton, Mothers of the Movement (Sybrina Fulton, Lucy McBath, Maria Hamilton, Gwen Carr), Hina Naveed, Judith LaBlanc, Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Aida Hurtado, Melissa Mays, Raquel Willis, Rosyln Brock, Sister Ieasha Prime, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ai-jen Poo, Wendy Carrillo, Dr. Cynthia Hale, and the March Co-Chairs Bob Bland, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory.

Who is going to perform?

Singer Janelle Monáe, fresh from her role in the hit movie Hidden Figures;, Maxwell, Angelique Kidjo, Toshi Reagon, Samantha Ronson, Emily Wells, DJ Rekha, MC Lyte, St. Beauty, Beverly Bond, Alia Sharrief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman, the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Climbing PoeTree.

What is the artist table and who will be there?

The table, event organizers say, will include "artists, musicians, actors, writers and creatives" who will either be at the march in person "or via social media."

Some of the artists will be America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, Cristela Alonzo, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Cher, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, Danai Gurira, Chelsea Handler, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, Margo Jefferson, Angelique Kidjo, Padma Lakshmi, Stephanie March, Shantell Martin, Debra Messing, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Katy Perry, Monica Raymond, Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Alia Sharrief, Kara Walker, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu, Zendaya, Questlove, Grimes, Matt and Kim, KT Tunstall, Neko Case, Rakim, TV on the Radio, Lena Dunham and Lila Downs.

Event organizers and local security officials have said they expect at least 200,000 people from around the country to attend the march, which was the idea of retired Hawaii attorney Teresa Shook, who created it on Nov. 8 while watching the results from the election that voted Trump into office.

