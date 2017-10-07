What you need to know about the 2017 ACL Fest

The iconic ACL photo frame. (Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

AUSTIN - It's that time of year again when dozens of musicians flood Zilker Park for the Austin City Limit's Music Festival.

With a new year and recent events across the country, the festival and local officials have made some changes.

Find KVUE's coverage below:

How to get to the 2017 ACL Music Festival

Austin bike share offering options for ACL

ACL Fest offering refunds to those who don't wish to go after Vegas shooting

APD increasing presence at ACL Fest, but want attendees to know 'escape route'

CapMetro outlines special services for both ACL weekends

Austin Fire Marshal stepping up inspections for ACL

Read the latest on what's trending inside the festival below:

2017 ACL Music Festival releases day-by-day lineups

Veteran decides to refund his ACL tickets

Matthew McConaughey, wife spotted at Jay Z ACL Fest concert

Salt Bae, Leo DiCaprio and O.J. Simpson make appearance at ACL Fest. Sort of

Austin-bred band fulfills dream of performing at ACL Fest

Who else can't keep their eyes off of ACL Fest sign language interpreters?

Local Austin band gets spicy with Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer

Longhorns, Aggies fans take ACL Fest break to watch football

This page will update.

© 2017 KVUE-TV