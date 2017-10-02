What we know so far about Las Vegas mass shooting

50 DEAD, MORE THAN 400 OTHERS INJURED

Fifty people were killed and approximately 406 others transported to hospitals when a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas, police said.

CONCERT VIDEO CAPTURES TERRIFYING MOMENTS OF GUNFIRE DURING LAS VEGAS CONCERT

Just moments after tragedy struck a concert on the Las Vegas strip, people took to social media to share terrifying video of what transpired late Sunday night as gunfire rained down on thousands of concert patrons.

WHO IS STEPHEN PADDOCK?

Police have identified the man accused of killing at least 50 people in a Las Vegas shooting rampage as Stephen Paddock, 64, a resident of Mesquite, Nev.

2 OFF-DUTY OFFICERS KILLED, 2 ON-DUTY OFFICERS INJURED IN LAS VEGAS CONCERT SHOOTING

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

JASON ALDEAN, JAKE OWEN, MORE CELEBS REACT TO THE 'BEYOND HORRIFIC' SHOOTING IN LAS VEGAS

Following a deadly shooting in Las Vegas that has left more than 50 people dead and over 200 injured, celebrities are taking to social media to express their grief.

