What Houstonians need to know about Hurricane Irma

Irma has now strengthened to a Category 5 Hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 5. This makes it one of the strongest storms on record in the Atlantic Ocean, outside of the Caribbean and Gulf. Hurricane Wilma in 2005 was the strongest on record in the Atlantic basin. Either way, Irma is a monster. Those in the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico are preparing for truly catastrophic wind and storm surge damage.

Several other Hurricane Watches have been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos and Haiti coastlines. Irma is expected to impact these islands late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Here’s what Houstonians need to know about Irma:

It’s not coming here - At this point in time, Irma is looking like a Florida and southeast U.S. storm, with no immediate threats to the Gulf or Texas coast.

Property in south Florida - If you have friends, family and/or property in south Florida, now is the time to make sure proper preparations are being met.

Keep an eye on the forecast - Be sure to check back with KHOU on a day to day basis because it is subject to change beyond the five-day outlook.

As for the U.S., south Florida looks to be of biggest concern with Irma. By the end of this weekend, parts of south Florida and the Florida keys will be impacted. If any Hurricane Watches were to be issued for south Florida it’s likely they’d be out by the end of this week. Irma, however, is still nearly five days away from impacting Florida, so a lot can still change in its forecast.

Beyond the next five days, it’s tough to pinpoint an exact forecast path. Many factors come into play, but one of the largest factors is that at this point in time, Irma has become such a powerful storm that it is essentially creating it’s own environment. This leads to less influence from outside weather patterns that could potentially help steer and direct the storm.

That being said, Irma does look to take a northward turn by late this weekend. So outside of Florida, other areas of concern are Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas.

