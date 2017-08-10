Wharton PD: Fugitive who escaped from El Campo hospital has been captured

The Wharton Police Department, in collaboration with the Bay City Police Department, captured Jermell Dashawn Burnett on Thursday in Bay City, Texas. (Photo: Wharton Police Department - Facebook)

BAY CITY, Texas - ​According to the Wharton Police Department, Jermell Dashawn Burnett was captured on Thursday without incident after being on the run from authorities for two days.

On Tuesday, Burnett was arrested for possession of narcotics and evading arrest. He fled custody while he was being treated at El Campo Memorial Hospital.

He was captured by Wharton Police officers and Bay City Police officers two days later.

All felony warrants have been served, police said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Wharton Police Department thanked the public for helping officers bring the wanted fugitive back to justice.

