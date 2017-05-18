'We're hurting': SAFD firefighter killed, two hurt in massive shopping center blaze

One San Antonio firefighter was killed and two others were injured Thursday night while fighting a massive blaze at a shopping center on the city's northwest side.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood confirmed the death of Scott Deem, a six-year veteran of the department.

He said two other firefighters were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The fire broke out at the Ingram Park shopping center in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410 just past 9 p.m. Thursday.

More than 60 fire units responded to the blaze, which quickly damaged multiple units within the shopping center.

Hood said that firefighters had to retreat and fight the fire defensively. He said they don't ever want to leave a firefighter behind, but they would have lost 15 or 20 more firefighters had they stayed inside.

Fighting back tears, the chief asked San Antonio to pray for the fire department.

"We're hurting," he said.

Firefighters formed two columns and saluted as an ambulance departed the scene just after midnight Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

© 2017 KENS-TV