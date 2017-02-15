Yup, you can get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas

Not everyone dreams of a wedding at Taco Bell, but if you met your significant other in line for late-night tacos, this might be for you.

Taco Bell is giving two taco lovers the chance to tie the knot in the fast food chain’s Las Vegas Cantina restaurant as part of its “Love and Tacos contest.”

To enter the contest, couples simply tell what role Taco Bell played in their love story in a photo or a 30-second video, and post it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.

Starting March 1, fans will vote on their favorite couples and judges will choose the finalists.

The winning couple will get free airfare to Las Vegas, a Taco Bell catered dinner at the chain's Las Vegas Cantina restaurant, Taco Bell t-shirts, champagne flutes, and a slew of other perks like wedding photography, a private pool cabana and a VIP table at Drai’s nightclub,

For couples who don’t win the contest, but still dream of saying I do while nibbling on a Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, there is still an opportunity to tie the knot at the flagship restaurant.

This summer, couples can purchase a $600 Taco Bell wedding package and “Walk up to the counter and order a wedding right off the menu" at the Vegas location.

And if you're shaking your head at the idea of getting married on the cheap at Taco Bell, you might want to reconsider. A 2014 study by two Emory University economics professors found that couples who spend less on their wedding may stay together longer.

Could the key to a long marriage be a wedding at Taco Bell?

Follow Mary Bowerman on Twitter: @MaryBowerman

