‘World's first dog tap house' is open in Oregon

(Photo: Fido's/Facebook)

TIGARD, Ore. – Tigard’s newest dog rescue shelter is also a bar.

You read that right.

Fido’s, which bills itself as “the world’s first dog tap house”, is part beer-tap room and part rescue shelter, according to its website.

The dogs who live at Fido’s will stay there until they are adopted.

Fido’s is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Feb. 13.

Learn more about the dogs available for adoption on the Fido’s Facebook page.

