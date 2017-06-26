Woman claimed her dead mother's retirement benefits for 18 years, indictment says

The U.S. District Court of Guam is shown in this file photo. (Photo: PDN file photo)

HAGNATA, Guam — A federal grand jury recently indicted a woman in connection with receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement benefits, intended for her mother, who died more than 18 years ago.

Rebeca Paloukos was indicted on one count of theft of government money.

Her father died in 1988, and her mother began receiving regular federal retirement benefits through the Civil Service Retirement System as his survivor, according to the indictment.

After Paloukos’ mother died in 1997, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management was not notified about her death, the indictment states.

From May 1997 through April 2015, the Civil Service Retirement System issued retirement benefit payments intended for Palaoukos’ mother to a First Hawaiian Bank account that Paloukos accessed after her mother’s death, court documents state.

“Paloukos used the funds for her own purposes,” the indictment states.

More than $297,000 was sent to the joint banking account over the nearly 18 year span, according to the indictment.

