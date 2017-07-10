Woman appears to have two heads in viral selfie

A couple’s selfie has gone viral after it appears a woman in the photo has two heads! (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A couple’s selfie has gone viral after it appears a woman in the photo has two heads!

Mitchell Flann told KHOU 11 News he and his girlfriend, Erika Gomos, were backpacking through Europe, and they took a picture in panorama mode.

He says Gomos sneezed mid-photo, so it captured both her posing face and her sneezing face in the same picture.

Despite the skeptics, Flann insists the photo is real.

