Fireworks go off in Florida Wendy's restaurant

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- Fireworks are the order of the day on the Fourth of July, but typically not inside a fast food restaurant!

But that’s what happened inside a Broward County restaurant last month and now detectives are trying to determine who tossed them inside.

Video was released Wednesday from inside a Wendy’s in Deerfield Beach. In it, one suspect is seen walking up to the door but doesn’t open it. The next time the door opens, one of the suspects throws a firework inside. A group of suspects then runs away.

The firework – which appeared to be a Roman candle – goes off in the restaurant. Smoke fills the place as workers try to figure out what happened.

The firework created a hole that was roughly seven inches in the wall.

The only description of the suspects is that it was a group of 8 to 10 males. Some were wearing T-shirts, while others were shirtless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4235. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

