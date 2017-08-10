KHOU
Fireworks go off in Florida Wendy's restaurant

Police want to know who threw the firework inside the Broward County restaurant.

WTSP Staff , WTSP 9:30 AM. CDT August 10, 2017

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- Fireworks are the order of the day on the Fourth of July, but typically not inside a fast food restaurant!

But that’s what happened inside a Broward County restaurant last month and now detectives are trying to determine who tossed them inside.

Video was released Wednesday from inside a Wendy’s in Deerfield Beach.  In it, one suspect is seen walking up to the door but doesn’t open it.  The next time the door opens, one of the suspects throws a firework inside. A group of suspects then runs away. 

The firework – which appeared to be a Roman candle – goes off in the restaurant.  Smoke fills the place as workers try to figure out what happened.

The firework created a hole that was roughly seven inches in the wall.   

The only description of the suspects is that it was a group of 8 to 10 males.  Some were wearing T-shirts, while others were shirtless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Broward County Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4235. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

