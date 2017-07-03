WATCH: Naked guy sprays HPD officer with bug spray, slaps him

A Houston police officer is credited with staying calm after a naked man sprayed him with pesticide and slapped him in the face. (YouTube)

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is credited with staying calm after a naked man sprayed him with pesticide and slapped him in the face.

Video shows Keith Dean, 49, spraying HPD Officer P. Fenaglio from a MetroRail train.

When the officer pushes the spray hose away, Dean slaps him in the face.

Fenaglio Tased Dean and he fell to the ground. When he got back up, he was Tased again and handcuffed.

“What’s going on, buddy?” the cop is heard asking Dean. “Stay down, stay down.”

Dean was taken into custody and charged with assault on a public servant. He remains jailed on a $5,000 bond.

The incident happened on June 6 but the video has since gone viral.

