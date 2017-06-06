Watch: Florida man stuffs 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs into pants

Screenshot of 7-11 surveillance footage.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Investigators say a Polk County man took quite the interesting approach to shoplifting recently when he took a trip to a local 7-11.

Surveillance footage has been released showing 38-year-old William Jason Hall walking into the store and exiting with a little extra baggage in his pants.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Hall actually parked next to a detective before entering the 7-11 and the detective grew suspicious when he left the store a little heavier than he entered it.

The detective confronted Hall and asked him to walk back inside. The surveillance video then shows Hall emptying out the contents of his pants, which had 15 bottles of Pennzoil motor oil along with 30 DVD movies.

Hall has already been bonded out of jail.

