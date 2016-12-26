KHOU
WATCH: Chiefs security guard's clutch tackle on a stupid fan

December 26, 2016

A security guard at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City may have had the best takedown of the day after a crazy fan ran out onto the field during Sunday's Chiefs-Broncos game.

The first video show the tackle from the stands...

 

 

While another shows the pursuit from the field level...

 

 


