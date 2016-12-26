WATCH: Chiefs security guard's clutch tackle on a stupid fan

A security guard at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City may have had the best takedown of the day after a crazy fan ran out onto the field during Sunday's Chiefs-Broncos game.
The first video show the tackle from the stands...
Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD— Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016
While another shows the pursuit from the field level...
Best tackle of game was by a guard named Tyler on a Denver fan on the field! @ArrowheadPride @TerezPaylor @TJCarpenterWHB @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/pIvS9VkhmM— Alan Shope (@AlanKMBC) December 26, 2016
