Walmart: We are trying to get rid of bats in Alvin store

ALVIN, Texas- Walmart is taking action after bats were caught on camera flying around an Alvin location.
Customers took videos of the bats Monday night inside the store.
The store says inspectors were brought in Tuesday who discovered the baths are apparently living in the Lawn and Garden section.
They are trying to figure out how to stop them from entering the store again.
