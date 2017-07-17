Walmart apologizes for n-word description in ad

A Walmart store. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Walmart has removed an item from its website and apologized after the n-word was used to describe the color of the item.

The weave cap, was being sold by a third-party seller on Walmart’s online marketplace. The item’s color was described as ‘N*****-Brown” in at least two places.

The ad was taken down Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Walmart later issued the following statement:

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third-party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”





Several viewers asked us about the ad and sent us screen shots before it was taken down. (Photo: Custom)

Walmart has been trying hard to compete better with online leader Amazon, and now sells 50 million products on its site including those from third-party sellers. Though it has never shared the exact breakdown, Walmart.com has thousands of such vendors.

