Video shows bishop punched while celebrating Mass

Newark, New Jersey Bishop Manuel Cruz stumbles after a man punches him in the face during the celebration of Mass on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2017. CBS NEW YORK

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS NEWS) — A New Jersey bishop is recovering after being punched in the face while celebrating Mass over the weekend, reports CBS New York.

About 100 parishioners were inside Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark on Saturday afternoon for a Mass celebrating baseball player Roberto Clemente when man in a white suit approached Bishop Manuel Cruz.

Video shows a security guard rushing to the man just before he leans forward and swings at Cruz, hitting Cruz in the mouth and knocking him off his feet.

Shocked parishioners then helped the bishop as policesubdued the suspect. Police say the suspect, identified as Charles Miller, has been charged with assault.

MORE: Watch report at CBSNEWS.com

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Newark said Cruz does not want to go on camera, but is doing OK. The Archdiocese said he received stitches and addressed the congregation the next day, during Sunday morning Mass.

“We certainly were surprised and saddened by it, and are thankful that things were not worse than they turned out to be,” the Archdiocese spokesman said.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved