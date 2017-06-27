TSA finds lobster weighing more than 20 pounds in checked bag

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan (Photo: twitter)

BOSTON -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents have found a number of strange things in luggage over the years, but their latest unusual discovery is unique to New England.

CBS Boston reports that a lobster was detected in a JetBlue passenger's checked bag at Logan International Airport on Sunday morning.

On Monday, a spokesman shared a photo of the crustacean, which weighed more than 20 pounds, on Twitter.

Lobsters can travel in either carry-on or checked bags. They're a common sight at New England airports, but this one was notable because of its weight.

TSA agents tell CBS Boston that the lobster was traveling in a cooler and was alive and well.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.