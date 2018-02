New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a press conference at the Mall of America in advance of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerry Lai, Jerry Lai)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has stirred up quite a debate on social media, and it has nothing to do with football.

Instead, the topic is “dad kissing,” stemming from a clip in his “Tom vs. Time” documentary series where Brady is seen kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips.

Your take: Is it just a dad being affectionate, or is it a bit odd?

© 2018 KHOU-TV