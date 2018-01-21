The bats are back: Officials work to rid Walmart store of bats

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

ALVIN, Texas - After bats were spotted flying around a Walmart two weeks ago, more of the animals were seen inside the store on Sunday.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the bats were seen in the ceiling and in the rafters of the store.

Store management called in a wildlife organization to help capture the animals. Several were caught and released outside.

Officials said they were able to determine where the bats were entering the store and have sealed it off. They said that area was not open to the public.

No injuries were reported. Wildlife officials stayed at the store Sunday night to monitor the situation.

