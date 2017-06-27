Tarantulas, scorpions seized from SW Houston apartment

About two dozen tarantulas and around a dozen scorpions were in boxes and plastic cases inside a southwest Houston apartment. (HOUSTON SPCA)

HOUSTON - A maintenance man at a southwest Houston apartment complex had quite a shock Tuesday when he found a bunch of tarantulas and scorpions.

About two dozen tarantulas and around a dozen scorpions were in boxes and plastic cases inside the apartment.

Managers at the Wilcrest Winding Trails complex told deputies the residents had been served eviction papers for failing to pay rent.

Houston SPCA workers collected the arachnids and are working with the Houston Zoo to decide where they’ll go next.





