Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guard rail

ABERDEEN, Idaho - Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in eastern Idaho, but the driver may have managed to walk away from the crash along a canal.

Steve Howser, the general manager of The Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company near Pocatello, said one of his workers was driving along the canal Sunday when he came across the pickup that was run completely through by a steel guard rail and left partially dangling in the water.

The driver was nowhere to be found, but the sheriff's office said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier that day.

Howser said the truck must have been moving pretty fast, since several yards of the guardrail pierced the engine compartment and passed through the passenger side of the cab before exiting the rear window.

Workers searched the canal but found no sign of the driver.

