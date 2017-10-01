KHOU
State record broken at World Pumpkin Weigh-off in New York

WGRZ , WGRZ 3:43 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

CLARENCE, N.Y. — It was a record-breaking day at the Great Pumpkin Farm on Sunday.

A pumpkin grown by Andy Wolf not only won the World Pumpkin Weigh-off, but also broke the New York State record.

Wolf's pumpkin weighed in at 1,971 pounds to beat out two-time defending champ Karl Haist (1,971 lbs).

Wolf took home a $4,500 cash prize.

Below are the rest of the six finishers.

-Third place ($1,250):
Jeremy Robinson
North Tonawanda, NY
1,604 lb. pumpkin

-Fourth place ($800):
Jim Hazeltine
Delevan, NY
1,016 lb. pumpkin

-Fifth place ($600):
Dave Duboy
Warsaw, NY
811.5 lb. pumpkin

-Sixth place ($500):
Donald Nowak
Newstead, NY
486.5 lb. pumpkin

